Dayton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken right big toe Thursday.

Dayton is expected to be out for a month, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. He had been pitching well prior to the injury, recording a 2.16 ERA and a 29.7 percent strikeout rate in 8.1 innings of work. Anthony Swarzak (shoulder) returned from the injured list to take Dayton's spot in the bullpen in a corresponding move.