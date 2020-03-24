Braves' Grant Dayton: Rough spring could hurt chances
Dayton posted an ugly 11.12 ERA, 2.29 WHIP and 3:3 K:BB through 5.2 innings before spring training was suspended.
The left-hander coughed up 10 hits in Grapefruit League action, two of which left the yard. Dayton was expected to fill a low-leverage role in the Atlanta bullpen, but the delayed start to the regular season and the potential for a compacted schedule when MLB resumes -- not to mention his shaly spring performance -- could cost him a spot on the 26-man roster if the team decides it needs more length to support the rotation.
