Dayton posted an ugly 11.12 ERA, 2.29 WHIP and 3:3 K:BB through 5.2 innings before spring training was suspended.

The left-hander coughed up 10 hits in Grapefruit League action, two of which left the yard. Dayton was expected to fill a low-leverage role in the Atlanta bullpen, but the delayed start to the regular season and the potential for a compacted schedule when MLB resumes -- not to mention his shaly spring performance -- could cost him a spot on the 26-man roster if the team decides it needs more length to support the rotation.

