Dayton was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Dayton made five appearances during his time with the Braves, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out one across four scoreless innings during those outings. Kyle Wright was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move to provide length out of Atlanta's bullpen. Look for Dayton to rejoin the big-league bullpen when fresh arm is needed.

