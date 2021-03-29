Dayton appears set to make Atlanta's Opening Day roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The team's decision to carry 10 relievers helped Dayton's case, as did the fact that he's out of minor-league options. Still, he'll be shut out of high-leverage work in a 'pen that already features Will Smith, A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek from the port side, and Dayton's efforts in Grapefruit League play (6.43 ERA, 7:4 K:BB and three homers allowed in seven innings) were far from impressive. The 33-year-old lefty could be the reliever cut loose when the team elects to lengthen its bench later in the year.