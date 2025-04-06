Holmes won't start as scheduled Sunday versus the Marlins after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Holmes was scheduled to close out the series for Atlanta, but a rainout thwarted those plans. The right-hander has given up four earned runs with a 5:4 K:BB across five innings this season. According to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Holmes will be pushed back three days in the schedule and will make his next start Wednesday against the Phillies in Atlanta.