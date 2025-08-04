Holmes has chosen the rehab route over Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Holmes has been diagnosed with damage to his UCL, but he's decided after weighing opinions from doctors to rest and rehab the injury. There's no timetable for when the right-hander will begin a throwing program, and Atlanta essentially ruled Holmes out for the remainder of the season when it moved him to the 60-day injured list, making him ineligible for activation until Sept. 26.