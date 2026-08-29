Holmes (9-5) earned the win against the Rockies on Friday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings.

Holmes set the tone early by striking out two batters in the first inning and kept the Rockies off the board through his first four frames. He ended up giving three runs in the fifth, but Holmes received plenty of run support from his Atlanta teammates to come away with the win. He's allowed three earned runs or less in 24 of 26 outings this season and has a 3.71 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 128.2 innings. He's lined up to face the Phillies on the road next weekend.