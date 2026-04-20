Braves' Grant Holmes: Falls short of five-inning mark
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmes allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus Philadelphia on Sunday.
Holmes threw 50 of 81 pitches for strikes. He was pulled before having to face Kyle Schwarber a third time in the contest after Schwarber hit a two-run blast off Holmes in the first inning. This was Holmes' second straight start where he fell short of the five-inning mark, denying him a chance to collect his second win of the year. Through five starts, he has a 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB through 26.1 innings. The right-hander's next start is projected to be a rematch at home versus the Phillies.
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