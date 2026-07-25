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Braves' Grant Holmes: Fans five in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Holmes didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings.

Holmes has pitched at least five frames in each of his last four outings and has been remarkably consistent, allowing three runs or fewer and avoiding the loss each time. Furthermore, Holmes hasn't given up more than three earned runs in any outing dating back to May 1, when he allowed six runs (five earned) against the Rockies at Coors Field, while posting a 3.45 ERA and 1.38 WHIP since then. His next start is slated to come against the Mets on the road.

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