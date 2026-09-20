Holmes (10-5) notched the win Saturday against Houston, striking out four while allowing two runs on eight hits and no walks in six innings.

Isaac Paredes went yard in the first inning, but Holmes settled in and fired five innings of one-run ball afterwards. The right-hander has tossed at least six innings while yielding fewer than three runs five of his last nine starts, posting five scoreless outings during that stretch. With a 3.47 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 114:59 K:BB over 147.2 innings, he's set to wrap up the regular season with a road matchup against the Marlins.