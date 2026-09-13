Holmes did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Holmes gave up a two-run homer to J.T. Realmuto in the second inning. The former kept the Phillies off the board over the next two innings but was pulled in the fifth after allowing the first two batters he faced on base, though Ray Kerr was able to get Philadelphia out of the frame unscathed. Holmes ran up his pitch count to 71 with 40 strikes and just five whiffs, and it was the first time this season that he did not record a strikeout. He'll take a 3.49 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 141.2 innings into his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend on the road against the Astros.