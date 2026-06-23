Braves' Grant Holmes: Inefficient in tough-luck loss

Holmes (4-4) allowed one run on three hits and five walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus San Diego on Monday.

Holmes threw 53 of 91 pitches for strikes. Manny Machado's solo shot in the fourth inning was the lone run, but Holmes' five walks were a season high that made this outing worse than what the runs column would suggest. The right-hander's June has been a bit disrupted, with a short start versus the White Sox on June 9 before his last outing was abbreviated by rain against the Giants. He's given up nine runs over 16.1 innings with a 12:12 K:BB over his four starts this month. Overall, Holmes has a 4.17 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 65:37 K:BB across 73.1 innings through 15 starts. Until he can trim down his 4.5 BB/9, he'll be a risky option in fantasy. Holmes' next start is projected to be in San Francisco over the weekend.