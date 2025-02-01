Holmes is a favorite to begin the season as part of the Atlanta rotation, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

While team president Alex Anthopoulos could still bring in another arm before spring training begins or even during camp, as the Atlanta roster stands, Holmes seems likely to open the year as the No. 4 or No. 5 starter behind Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach, filling out the back of the rotation along with Ian Anderson as both right-handers are out of minor-league options. Spencer Strider is expected to miss the first month or so of the campaign as he completes his recovery from elbow surgery, but once he returns, Holmes could be the pitcher bumped to a lesser role. Over 68.1 big-league innings in 2024, Holmes posted a surprisingly effective 3.56 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 70:15 K:BB.