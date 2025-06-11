Holmes (3-5) took the loss Tuesday against Milwaukee after giving up three runs on five hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out nine.

It was a mixed bag for Holmes, who fanned a season-high nine for the third time this year but allowed three runs while working fewer than six innings in his third straight start. The 29-year-old right-hander did generate a staggering 20 whiffs Tuesday, but three of his five hits allowed went for extra bases, and two of them left the yard. Holmes will take a 4.07 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 77:32 K:BB through 73 innings into his next scheduled outing versus the Mets, who are slugging a potent .456 against righties since May 1.