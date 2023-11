Atlanta re-signed Holmes to a minor-league contract Wednesday.

It's not clear whether Holmes was given an invite to spring training as part of the deal. The former top prospect pitched well in a full-time move to relief in 2023 with Triple-A Gwinnett, holding a 3.54 ERA and 74:26 K:BB over 61 frames. He's likely headed back to Gwinnett to start 2024.