Braves' Grant Holmes: Scoreless streak comes to crashing halt

Holmes (7-5) took the loss against Arizona on Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 3.2 innings.

Holmes came into Saturday with back-to-back outings of six scoreless frames, and he looked good in recording two strikeouts in a perfect first inning. The wheels fell off thereafter, however, as the Diamondbacks tagged him for three runs in each of the following two frames. Holmes was allowed to return for the fourth inning but was pulled after issuing back-to-back two-out walks. The outing was tied for his second-shortest of the season, behind only a two-inning, three-run performance that was cut short by rain against San Francisco on June 16. Holmes will look to bounce back in his next start, which is projected to be a road matchup against the White Sox.