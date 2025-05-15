Holmes will remain in Atlanta's rotation after Bryce Elder was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

There was some speculation by David O'Brien of The Athletic that Holmes could shift to the bullpen to accommodate the return of Spencer Strider (hamstring), but ultimately the club decided to stick with Holmes in the rotation and send Elder down. Holmes has been up and down this season as a starter, posting a 4.23 ERA and 42:21 K:BB over 44.2 frames covering eight starts, but he offers more upside the rotation than Elder. The 29-year-old's next start will come Saturday in Boston.