Holmes (0-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three batters over four innings.

This was actually Holmes' second outing of the campaign -- he came out of the bullpen for one scoreless frame in Atlanta's Opening Day loss to San Diego. While he was able to toss 89 pitches Monday, that got the right-hander through only four innings. Two of the four batters Holmes walked came around to score, and he yielded a home run and a double among the four hits against him. Holmes is opening the season in Atlanta's rotation, but it wouldn't be surprising if he heads back to the bullpen when Spencer Strider (elbow) is ready to return to the team.