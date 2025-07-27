Holmes (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Holmes was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday due to right elbow inflammation, but the team has quickly transferred him to the 60-day IL. The earliest he could return to action with Atlanta is Sept. 26, so his season his likely done. Holmes has posted a 3.99 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with an impressive 9.6 K/9 over 115 innings in 22 appearances, including 21 starts this year. The move makes room for Erick Fedde on the team's 40-man roster after Atlanta acquired Fedde via trade Sunday.