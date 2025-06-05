Holmes did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 11-10 loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

Holmes faced the minimum through three innings but fell apart in the fourth, allowing three runs before being pulled at just 64 pitches. He generated nine whiffs but also surrendered five hard-hit balls in his shortest outing since debuting in a one-inning relief appearance March 27. The 29-year-old had completed at least five innings in nine straight starts, so this may have simply been a quick hook during a tough frame. He'll carry a 3.99 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 68:29 K:BB across 67.2 innings into a road matchup with the Brewers next week.