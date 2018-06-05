Braves' Greyson Jenista: Lands with Braves at pick 49
The Braves have selected Jenista with the 49th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
One of the best things a college hitter can do to improve their draft stock is to prove they can hit with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League. Jenista did that and then some last summer, earning MVP honors with a .310/.391/.401 slash line on that difficult circuit. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, it's not surprising that some evaluators think Jenista has 70-grade raw power, but he may require a swing change to get more loft in order to access that power in games. He has played some outfield in the past, but his size screams first baseman, particularly by the time he might be ready for the majors. Jenista could be a bat-first corner bat if he hits against pro pitching, but his average to above-average hit tool could be compromised by trying to hit more balls over the fence in games.
