Heredia (wrist) isn't starting Thursday against the Reds but is available to pinch hit, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Heredia will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to right wrist inflammation, but he'll be available off the bench once again. It's not yet clear whether he could be ready to return to the lineup Friday.
