Heredia (hamstring) was activated from the injured list Saturday and will bat eighth and play center field against the Brewers.
Starts are available in center field with Cristian Pache out with a hamstring injury of his own. Heredia and Ender Inciarte figure to split time at the position for now, with a relatively even split to be expected, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.
