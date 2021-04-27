Heredia went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 8-7 win over the Cubs.

The journeyman outfielder has played for five teams over the last four seasons, but Heredia is quickly making a home for himself in Atlanta. Monday's effort was his third multi-hit performance in the last seven games, a stretch during which he's gone 8-for-22 (.364) with a stunning .818 SLG thanks to two homers and four doubles. As long as he's raking, Heredia should remain the team's starting center fielder.