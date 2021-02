Heredia was claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Heredia was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday, but he'll find another spot on a 40-man roster to begin spring training. The 30-year-old should compete for a depth role in the outfield with his new club after hitting .212 with two home runs and five RBI across 33 at-bats with the Pirates and Mets last season.