Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Heredia is dealing with a sore hand, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Heredia seemingly avoided any structural damage to his hand after he was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Snitker termed Heredia's absence from the lineup Thursday against the Rays as a "rest day," so the 31-year-old stands a good chance of returning to action over the weekend.