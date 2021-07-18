Heredia will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Rays.
Heredia remains entrenched as Atlanta's top center fielder ahead of Ender Inciarte, but the former's ongoing slide at the plate has resulted in a move down the batting order. After going 2-for-29 over his last eight starts to drop his season average to .247, Heredia will hit eighth for the first time since June 25.
