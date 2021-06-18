Heredia went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Heredia took John Gant deep with two outs in the fifth inning for the first run of the game. It was his only long ball this season other than his two-homer game on April 18. In addition, he added a leadoff double in the seventh inning and scored. The 30-year-old is slashing .275/.360/.467 with three homers, 14 RBI and 24 runs in 136 plate appearances. He is not a great fantasy option with his limited power and lack of speed.