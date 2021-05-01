Heredia was placed on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring inflammation, retroactive to April 30.
Heredia wasn't in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Toronto, and he'll miss additional time due to a hamstring issue. Cristian Pache was recalled in a corresponding move and could see playing time in center field while Heredia is sidelined.
