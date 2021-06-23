Heredia (wrist) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Heredia was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to right wrist inflammation, and it's not yet clear whether he could be available off the bench Wednesday. Ender Inciarte will step in as the center fielder and bat eighth.
