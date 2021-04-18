Heredia will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Cubs.
Heredia will be making his third start in four days, and he looks like he could be in store for a short-term run as Atlanta's primary center fielder while both Cristian Pache (groin) and Ender Inciarte (hamstring) are on the injured list. The 30-year-old has thus far gone hitless in seven at-bats with Atlanta since being called up Wednesday.
More News
-
Braves' Guillermo Heredia: Recalled by Atlanta•
-
Braves' Guillermo Heredia: Optioned to alternate site•
-
Braves' Guillermo Heredia: Claimed by Atlanta•
-
Mets' Guillermo Heredia: Designated for assignment•
-
Mets' Guillermo Heredia: Staying with Mets•
-
Mets' Guillermo Heredia: First long ball of season•