Heredia was recalled by Atlanta on Wednesday.
Heredia was claimed off waivers from the Mets in February and will now join the major-league roster as outfield depth after Cristian Pache (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Heredia appeared in 15 major-league games last year and hit .212 with two home runs and five RBI.
