Heredia (wrist) is starting in center field and batting eighth Friday against the Reds.
Heredia was available off the bench to past two games while managing inflammation in his right wrist, and he struck out in his lone plate appearance. The 30-year-old is 8-for-23 with a homer, four doubles, five walks, three RBI and six runs in his past 10 games, and he'll look to pick up where he left off now that he's healthy.
