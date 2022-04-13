Heredia went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, three runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 16-4 win over the Nationals.

Heredia made the most of his first start of the season, but he's unlikely to see a major uptick in opportunities as a result. He filled in in right field for the lefty-hitting Eddie Rosario in right field due to the Nationals bringing a lefty (Patrick Corbin) to the hill, but Rosario isn't necessarily viewed as a strict platoon player for Atlanta.