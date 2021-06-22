Heredia has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Mets due to right wrist inflammation.
The severity of the wrist issue isn't clear at this point, but Heredia can be considered day-to-day for the time being. Ender Inciarte will start in center field and bat eighth Tuesday.
