Heredia is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

Though he'll give way to Ender Inciarte in the front end of the twin bill, Heredia appears to have taken back the reins of primary duties in center field. Heredia started at the position in each of Atlanta's last five games, going 8-for-16 with a home run, four doubles, three walks, six runs and three RBI. He was also hit by two pitches, bringing his on-base average up to a monstrous .619 over that five-game stretch.