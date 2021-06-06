Heredia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Heredia will get a breather in the series finale after starting in the outfield 15 of Atlanta's last 16 games, during which he slashed .231/.259/.327 with eight runs and three RBI across 52 at-bats. While his spot in Atlanta's everyday lineup appears to be secure for now, Heredia's lack of pop and speed and low placement in the batting order limit his fantasy appeal.