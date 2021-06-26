Heredia went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds.
His seventh-inning blast off Vladimir Gutierrez proved to be the winning run. Heredia continues to give Atlanta a reliable presence in the outfield, and the 30-year-old is slashing .269/.359/.478 through 45 games with four homers, 15 RBI and 25 runs.
