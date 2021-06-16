Heredia will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Heredia is making his third consecutive start and is in the lineup for the second straight game against a right-handed pitcher, with that usage seemingly indicating that he's retaken control of primary center-field duties from Ender Inciarte. Other than a two-homer, six-RBI game against the Cubs back on April 18, Heredia's box-score lines have typically been empty this season. He has no home runs and seven RBI across his other 36 games.
