Heredia is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Ender Inciarte will get the nod in center field in place of Heredia, who has been serving as Atlanta's main option at the position with starts in 12 of the team's previous 13 games. During that stretch, Heredia hit .163 with two extra-base hits (both doubles), six runs and one RBI.
