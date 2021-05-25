Heredia will start in center field and bat eighth Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Even with Atlanta reinstating Ender Inciarte (personal) from the paternity list Thursday, Heredia has retained the top job in center field, at least until Cristian Pache returns from the injured list. Heredia, who produced four hits over the weekend during Atlanta's series with Pittsburgh, will pick up his fourth start in the five games since Inciarte has returned to the active roster.
More News
-
Braves' Guillermo Heredia: Third straight start•
-
Braves' Guillermo Heredia: Back in lineup•
-
Braves' Guillermo Heredia: Lands on injured list•
-
Braves' Guillermo Heredia: Bangs out two doubles•
-
Braves' Guillermo Heredia: Turns in career-best game•
-
Braves' Guillermo Heredia: Playing time on rise•