Heredia went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI on Sunday in Atlanta's 13-4 win over the Cubs.

Heredia slugged one of Atlanta's four home runs off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks in the first inning, then supplied the finishing blow of the night with a grand slam in the sixth off reliever Ryan Tepera. Considering the 30-year-old entered the day with just 19 career home runs, Heredia can't be counted on to regularly provide power production, but Sunday's huge performance should solidify him as the everyday center fielder while Cristian Pache (groin) and Ender Inciarte (hamstring) are on the injured list. All three of the Atlanta center fielders had been struggling mightily this season prior to Sunday, combining to produce a .167 average, zero RBIs and a .472 OPS.