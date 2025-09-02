Atlanta activated Kim (back) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Kim was scooped up from the Rays via waivers Monday and now joins the active roster with his new club. The 29-year-old has been limited to only 24 games this season due to injury and has slashed an uninspiring .214/.290/.321 when on the field. However, Kim should operate as Atlanta's everyday shortstop down the stretch, and with a $16 million player option for 2026, he could be the team's regular at the position next season, as well.