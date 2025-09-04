Kim went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

The 29-year-old clubbed the first pitch he saw from Drew Pomeranz in the seventh inning over the left-field fence, erasing a 1-0 deficit in an eventual 5-1 win. Incredibly, it was the first home run by an Atlanta shortstop this season, as the team has gotten a league-low .535 OPS at the position in 2025. The long ball was the third of the year in 26 games for Kim, who should handle starting duties the rest of September after making his Atlanta debut Tuesday.