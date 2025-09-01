default-cbs-image
Atlanta claimed Kim (back) off waivers from Tampa Bay on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta will be on the hook for the roughly $2 million remaining on Kim's contract this season. According to Rosenthal, Kim is also ready to be activated from the 10-day injured list. It's been an injury-riddled season for the 29-year-old shortstop, as he's appeared in just 24 games to this point. When healthy, Kim has slashed .214/.290/.321 with two home runs, five RBI, five runs scored, six stolen bases and an 8:23 BB:K across 93 plate appearances. Kim will likely see regular playing time at shortstop for Atlanta down the stretch.

