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Braves' Ha-Seong Kim: Clock ticking on rehab stint

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kim (finger) has gone 7-for-31 (.226) with four doubles, three steals, three runs and three RBI over his last nine games for Triple-A Gwinnett.

The veteran infielder began a rehab assignment July 13 in the Florida Complex League before getting bumped up to Gwinnett on July 18. Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Kim's 20-day rehab stint will end after Saturday's contest, forcing Atlanta to either activate him or find a way to move him to another organization -- something that could be difficult given the remaining money on his one-yea, $20 million contract, and his .068/.171/.068 slash line through 82 big-league plate appearances this season.

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