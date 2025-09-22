Kim went 1-for-3 wit ha walk, a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

The shortstop took Casey Mize deep in the fourth inning for a solo shot, extending his hit streak to nine games in the process. During that stretch, Kim is batting .394 (13-for-33) with two of his five homers on the season, along with eight RBI and 10 runs. It's been a tough, injury-plagued campaign for Kim, but a strong finish to 2025 could make it more likely he declined his $16 million player option for 2026 and hits the open market this winter in search of a long-term contract.