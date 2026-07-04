Braves' Ha-Seong Kim: Lands on IL with finger injury

Atlanta placed Kim on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, due to right middle finger inflammation.

Kim has gone 0-for-24 with four walks and eight strikeouts over his last 13 games and has not recorded a hit since June 3 against the Blue Jays. The 30-year-old infielder is eligible to return from the IL prior to the All-Star break, though it's unclear whether he'll need a longer stint on the shelf. Kyle Farmer (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.