Kim underwent surgery Sunday to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger and is facing an estimated recovery timeline of 4-to-5 months.

Kim inked a one-year, $20 million contract with Atlanta in December, but he'll now be unavailable for the start of the upcoming campaign after recently sustaining the injury after he slipped on ice while back home in his native South Korea, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. The 30-year-old was limited to 48 games for Tampa Bay and Atlanta last season due to injuries, and his 2026 is also off to an unfortunate start. Based on the initial timeline, Kim shouldn't be expected to make his season debut until at least mid-May but could be out longer, potentially leaving Mauricio Dubon or Nacho Alvarez to fill in at shortstop for much of the first half.