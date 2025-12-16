Kim signed a one-year, $20 million contract with Atlanta on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Kim finished out the 2025 campaign with Atlanta after being claimed off waivers, and he did enough to earn himself another look with the club in 2026. He slashed .253/.316/.368 with three home runs, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored in 24 games down the stretch of the 2025 season after being dumped by the Rays. Kim figures to see the bulk of his playing time at shortstop heading into the upcoming season, though he can also manage at the keystone if necessary. Mauricio Dubon is expected to be deployed as a true utility man following the addition of Kim.